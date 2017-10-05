Court rejects charge sheet presented in Jufelhurst school case

The Provincial Anti-Corruption Court (PACC) hearing the Jufelhurst School demolition case refused to accept the interim charge sheet presented by the case investigation officer on Wednesday.

The judge observed that the interim charge sheet only covered the role of three accused; mukhtiarkar Ahmed Memon, surveyor Ghulam Fareed and contractor Muhammad Ameen. Rejecting the charge sheet, the judge ordered the investigation officer to submit a new draft with correct facts at the next hearing on October 11.

Three accused allegedly involved in the destruction of the public school on April 9 this year – FIA Inspector Adnan Ali, builder Sajjad Bashir and contractor Muhammad Ameen – were present for the hearing. At the last hearing on September 20, the judge had rebuked the IO for not submitting the final charge sheet and ordered him to submit without fail the final charge sheet.