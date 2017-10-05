Rangers arrest three ‘MQM-London hitmen’ in raid

Paramilitary soldiers claimed arresting three members of a team of target killers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during an intelligence-based operation in Shah Faisal Colony.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the arrests helped solve the murder case of Union Council No. 13 chairman Rashid alias Mamoon, who was killed while he was playing carrom near his residence in Shah Faisal Colony on July 30, 2017.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects — identified as Asif Raees, Shahid Aziz and Mohammad Danish Khan —disclosed that they had received in June 2017 a WhatsApp call from Khekashan, a member of MQM-London Rabita Committee currently settled in the US, instructing them to murder Rashid Mamoon.

They said that as per instruction, they planned to murder Rashid and decided that two persons riding a motorcycle would target him and some activists would act as their backup. They said they killed Rashid on July 30 after doing a recce of where he lived.

After the murder, the killers were rewarded with Rs300,000, and the cash was allegedly sent to them by Kehkashan in two installments. Of the total reward, Rs150,000 were received by Raees via hawala hundi, and the rest of the money was transferred through Western Union in the name of his friend Chand’s wife, Huma.

The money was allegedly withdrawn by Raees, Chand and Huma from Western Union’s North Karachi Branch. The Rangers’ spokesman said that the suspects had earlier been involved in target killings, extortion and hate graffiti in different parts of the city on the instructions of the MQM- L leadership.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the possession of the arrested men, who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.