Graft case against ex-NBP chief, others put off till Oct 11 over IO’s no-show

An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a Rs18 billion Bangladesh branch scam against former National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Ali Raza and six others till October 11 over no-show of the investigation officer (IO).

The court expressed displeasure over the IO’s absence and ordered his appearance at the next hearing. The arrested suspects – Ali Raza, Zubair Ahmed, Imran Butt, Imran Ghani, Abrar Baig and two other former bank officials – were in attendance.

The court also directed the prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings against the absconding accused for declaring them proclaimed offenders.

Two suspects, Zubair Ahmed and Imran Butt, were asked to submit attested copies of their educational degrees so they could be granted the ‘B-class’ facility in the prison.

The ex-NBP president and six other suspects were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after rejection of their pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court in the Rs18 billion corruption case on September 22. A day later, they were produced before the accountability court for obtaining their remand.

As many as 16 former bankers are being tried in this corruption reference. In the case of Bangladesh national accused, including Saleemullah, Qazi Nizam and Pardeed Gaien, the court has ordered the relevant authorities to arrest them while through the good offices of SAARC countries.