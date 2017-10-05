Failure to contain dengue: Khalil Qaumi Jirga asks KP govt to quit

PESHAWAR: Khalil Qaumi Jirga, comprising representatives of religious, political parties and elders of dengue affected villages, Wednesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to quit for its failure to contain the dengue epidemic.

The demand was made during a meeting of Khalil Qaumi Jirga at the residence of Kashif Azam Khan, former provincial minister and leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) here. Elders of Tehkal, Sufaid Dheri, Palosi, Achini, Pishtakhara, Ghareebabad, Jehangirabad and surrounding villages attended the jirga.

Arbab Khizer Hayat of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Former MPA Atifur Rehman, Pir Fida Advocate of PTI, Arbab Alamgir Khan of PPP, Arbab Tahir Khan of ANP were also present.

The participants of the jirga criticised the government's non-serious attitude towards the dengue issue. They added that neither practical steps were taken nor consideration was given to the jirga's demands.

They alleged that the government was not sincere in eradication of dengue and providing relief to the masses. They asked the KP government to resign forthwith over its failure in containing the epidemic.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Arbab Khizer Hayat said that the government was not serious. "It has even stopped holding fumigation spray in affected areas for eradication of mosquito larva," he added.

He warned that the dengue epidemic was spreading to other parts of Peshawar and it would affect large section of the population if practical steps were not taken. He said scores of people have died of dengue while hundreds of others were hospitalised.

The Khalil Qaumi Jirga had demanded a compensation of Rs1 million for heirs of each dengue victim. Arbab Khizer Hayat said soon Khalil Qaumi Jirga would make important announcement about the protest regarding the non-serious attitude of government in containing the epidemic.