Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Emirates, flydubai expand routes

Emirates, flydubai expand routes

KARACHI: Emirates will expand its existing extensive network to 29 flydubai destinations across three continents, a statement said on Wednesday.  “This is an exciting first step in unlocking the benefits of the partnership for passengers who will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique advantages each airline offers as well as greater choice and flexibility when connecting via Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive Emirates Group and chairman flydubai, in a message.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement