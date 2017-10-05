Emirates, flydubai expand routes

KARACHI: Emirates will expand its existing extensive network to 29 flydubai destinations across three continents, a statement said on Wednesday. “This is an exciting first step in unlocking the benefits of the partnership for passengers who will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique advantages each airline offers as well as greater choice and flexibility when connecting via Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive Emirates Group and chairman flydubai, in a message.

Advertisement