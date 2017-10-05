Thu October 05, 2017
Business

October 5, 2017

GE Healthcare organises workshop

LAHORE: GE Healthcare, the US-based technology giant, has launched a three-day series of cardiac computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) workshops in collaboration with Shirazi Trading, a hospital equipment distributor, a statement said on Wednesday. 

“GE has been a committed partner in strengthening the healthcare sector of Pakistan for more than 6 decades,” said Dr Mazhar Qureshi, country manager, GE Healthcare in Pakistan, in a statement. 

Qureshi added that these workshops were designed to empower practitioners and introduce them to innovative technology that meets clinical and patient needs.  Commenting on the event, Farooq Saleem, CEO, Shirazi Trading, said that to truly advance radiology, it was vital that the clinical and non-clinical systems governing the patient's movement through the healthcare pathway were fully connected.  “Our collaboration with GE is enabling care networks by helping ensure the most advanced healthcare technology is deployed in Pakistan,” said Saleem.

