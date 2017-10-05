Thu October 05, 2017
Business

October 5, 2017

Lasbela chamber elects new president

KARACHI: Yakoob H Karim has been elected as president, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), a statement said on Wednesday.

Karim of Pakistan Synthetics Limited,  Arshad Islam, of Yuasa Battery Pakistan Limited and Yasir Shafi of Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt) Limited have been elected unopposed for the offices of president, senior vice president and vice president respectively. The newly elected office bearers have taken the charge of their respective offices of the chamber, along with the
newly constituted executive committee with effect from October 1, 2017.

