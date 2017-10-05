‘Govt, businessmen ties key to success’

LAHORE: Businessmen are the driving force of the economy; therefore, balanced relations between the government and the business community are a key to success.

These views were expressed by LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and vice president Zeeshan Khalil, while speaking at a function held in honour of new office-bearers of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association on Wednesday.

The LCCI president said to maintain a steady and upward economic growth, the government should get rid of those obstacles that are hindering the growth of businesses.

It would also help increase GDP growth rate that is moving around 4.71 percent, he said, adding that the rules and regulations and laws for trade and industry should be established and implemented through consultative process. All policies would give desired results if they are made in consultation with the stakeholders concerned and all others made in isolation would definitely not work the way they should.