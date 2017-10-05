Smeda to set up centres

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has planned to set up fruits, vegetables and condiments processing and mango pulping centres at Naushehro Feroze and Mirpurkhas with a total cost of Rs535.106 million and Rs575.4 million, respectively, a statement said on Wednesday.

Sher Ayub, chief executive officer of Smeda, has advised the provincial office of Smeda-Sindh to start implementation on these projects within the current financial year, it added.

The main objectives of the schemes are to provide common facility services in ripening, sterilisation, pulping, sorting, grading and packaging of fruits and vegetables, the Smeda CEO said, adding that state-of-the-art agro-processing machinery, costing around Rs623 million, will be installed for the two model facilities, which will enable local stakeholders increase their profitability in domestic markets and gain access to international markets for value-added horticulture produce.