China September data to show steady growth

BEIJING: Chinese data in coming weeks is expected to deliver exactly what its leaders want to hear ahead of a highly sensitive Communist Party Congress - the country´s economic growth remains robust and resilient even as they work to get debt risks under control.

The twice-a-decade party congress that kicks off on Oct. 18 is expected to see President Xi Jinping strengthen his grip in a leadership reshuffle, and will set the political and economic policy tone for China for the next five years.

So far this year, the world´s second-biggest economy has held up better than expected despite views that a clampdown on riskier types of financing and a flurry of measures to cool heated housing prices will drag on activity.

But many economists still contend growth will fade in coming months under the weight of higher borrowing costs, property curbs and the government-mandated shutdown of some highly polluting factories to reduce winter air pollution.

The boost from heavy government stimulus -- Beijing´s infrastructure spending spree has helped fuel a year-long construction boom -- will also begin to ebb, sceptics argue. Still, economists polled by Reuters expect China´s economy is heading into the fourth quarter with plenty of momentum.

Growth in industrial output is expected to accelerate to 6.2 percent from a year earlier, from August´s 6 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 24 economists. Steel mills are believed to be running at full steam to cash in on strong demand and prices, and to build up inventories in case they are ordered to reduce output over winter.

Fixed-asset investment is predicted to have increased 7.7 percent in the first three quarters on-year, only slightly softer than a 7.8 percent rise in January-August.

Retail sales growth is seen edging up to 10.2 percent. China´s trade performance is also expected to improve after softer-than-expected readings in August raised questions about the sustainability of its domestic and export demand.

Exports are expected to have risen 8.8 percent on-year, while imports may have jumped 13.5 percent, producing a trade surplus of $39.5 billion. A pullback in the strong yuan currency in recent weeks may be giving exporters some relief.