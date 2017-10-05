‘Govt to release Rs9bln in fertiliser subsidy claims’

KARACHI: Government assured the fertiliser industry of disbursing nine billion rupees in lieu of pending subsidy claims within a week, a statement said on Wednesday.

Secretary of Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) Fazal Abbas Maken, in a meeting with Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council’s (FMPAC) officials, said the government’s commitment to the industry has to be fulfilled.

Maken assured the industry of sorting out all the pending claims, according to the statement. The council said nearly Rs20 billion are stuck in subsidy payments due to complexities of processes.

“For the remaining amounts of pending subsidy claims, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research is conducting a third-party validation, which reflects the government’s serious commitment and efforts to resolve the subsidy crisis, which has been creating serious financial challenges for the fertiliser industry,” Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council said.

It was decided in a meeting on July 24 chaired that 80 percent of the pending subsidy claims would immediately be released and remaining 20 percent be paid within three months. The finance division has already released the requisite amount.

Over the past couple of years, government grants subsidies on fertiliser manufacturers for giving price discounts to farmers.

“Fertiliser companies have already sold large volumes of fertilisers at discounted prices and

the government must expedite the overdue payments by simplifying the validation process of the subsidy claims,” the statement said.