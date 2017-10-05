Copper steadies

Sydney/Melbourne:Three-month copper was steady at $6,519 a tonne. Nickel and zinc led most base metals higher on Wednesday, building on overnight gains amid mounting supply concerns in China.

Commodity traders said the market was still digesting the impact on China´s future imports of its environmental crackdown on ageing metals and mining operations.

"The more China reduces what it can produce at home, the more it will need to

import, simple as that," a trader in Perth said.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange had risen 1 percent to $10,750 a tonne by 0540 GMT, extending a 2.2-percent gain from the previous session.

ANZ in a report said nickel was finding support via a "widening shortfall" in the metal used in making stainless steel and batteries. Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a week-long public holiday in China.