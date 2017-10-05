Cotton stable

Karachi:Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the market remained steady, as supply and demand remained at equal level. “Arrival is increasing, while mills are building their positions and the market is likely to remain firm,” he added.

A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 20,000 bales at a price of Rs5,675 to Rs6,175/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Khairpur, Haroonabad, Bhakkar, Hasilpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Shujaabad, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and Khanpur.