Singapore/Tokyo:Oil prices eased on Wednesday, pulled down by caution that a rally that lasted for most of the third quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.16 per barrel at 0648 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. They fell below $50 per barrel earlier in the session. Brent crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $55.78 a barrel.
The drops came over concerns that a third-quarter market rally that had lifted Brent to mid-2015 highs by late September had been overdone.
"Fundamentals may not yet be strong enough to support a continued rally, especially in growth-dependent commodities such as oil," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark´s Saxo Bank in a quarterly outlook to investors.
