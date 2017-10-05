Bengaluru:Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting a 7-week low in the previous session, as the dollar pulled back from a 1-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,275.10 an ounce by 0049 GMT.

It touched its lowest since mid-August at $1,267.76 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also up 0.3 percent at $1,278 per ounce. The dollar on Wednesday shed 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies after touching its best since mid-August on Tuesday. The three major U.S. stock indexes and the Russell 2000 posted record high closes for the second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in airlines and as carmakers rose after strong September vehicle sales. Major automakers on Tuesday posted higher U.S. new vehicle sales in September as consumers in hurricane-hit parts of the country replaced flood-damaged cars, extending a rally in their shares.