Dollar stalls

TOKYO: The dollar stepped back from a 1-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump´s choice for the next Fed chair could be a less hawkish candidate than some had expected.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin favours Fed Governor Jerome Powell over former governor Kevin Warsh, Politico reported.

Both Warsh and Powell were interviewed at the White House last week.

While both are seen as serious candidates to replace current Chair Janet Yellen when her term expires in February next year, Powell is seen as more dovish than Warsh, who has criticised the Fed´s bond-buying programme in the past.

The dollar had rallied earlier this week on speculation that Warsh might be the leading candidate to replace Yellen, and got an extra boost from strong U.S. data.

A more hawkish Fed candidate would likely prompt investors to bet on more aggressive normalization of monetary policy, to the dollar´s benefit. "The next head of the Fed is a longer-term focus for the forex markets," said Keiko Ninomiya, senior FX market analyst at SMBC Trust Bank in Tokyo.