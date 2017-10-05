Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
REUTERS
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Palm oil higher

Palm oil higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit one-week highs on Wednesday, supported by technical buying and expectations of a slight rise in end-September inventory levels.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1 percent at 2,709 ringgit ($641.26) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a second straight gain after four consecutive losing sessions. Earlier in the session, it rose to its strongest level since Sept. 28 at 2,711 ringgit.

Palm, which had shed 1.5 percent last week in its second straight weekly decline, has gained 0.5 percent so far this week. Traded volumes stood at 17,641 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon on Wednesday. "The market is seeing some technical buying as profit-taking had happened earlier," said a futures trader.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement