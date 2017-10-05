Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

Rupee flat

The rupee remained stable against the dollar on Wednesday as it was traded at 106.30/106.50 as compared to the previous levels of 106.50/75, dealers said. The rupee / dollar parity, which was stable at 104.85/90 from December 2015 to June 2017, faced a major setback in July, an analyst said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement