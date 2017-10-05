Rupee flat

Print Story
The rupee remained stable against the dollar on Wednesday as it was traded at 106.30/106.50 as compared to the previous levels of 106.50/75, dealers said. The rupee / dollar parity, which was stable at 104.85/90 from December 2015 to June 2017, faced a major setback in July, an analyst said.
