Divided Uber board reaches peace with SoftBank, governance deal

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies Inc´s fractured board declared peace on Tuesday, attempting to put months of strife behind it by unanimously passing a series of measures to shore up corporate governance, bring in major investor SoftBank and diminish the power of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

The agreement could shore up Uber’s reputation after a series of scandals and a legal battle between Kalanick and an Uber investor group led by Silicon Valley’s Benchmark Capital.

The deal could be subject to a lawsuit and is contingent on the multi-billion dollar investment by Japan´s SoftBank Group Corp closing in the coming weeks. The terms preserve Uber´s $69-billion valuation, highest among the world´s venture-backed startups, as SoftBank and others invest about $10 billion.

"SoftBank´s interest is an incredible vote of confidence in Uber´s business and long-term potential," the board said in statement. Benchmark General Partner Bill Gurley, who was replaced by a colleague on Uber´s board in June, said by email, "It was a good day for Uber, a good day for Uber’s employees, and good day for Uber’s new CEO.

"Kalanick described Tuesday´s actions as "a major step forward in Uber´s journey to becoming a world class public company." He added that the governance changes should serve Uber well under Dara Khosrowshahi, who is a month into the chief executive officer job since leaving the same post at Expedia Inc .

Governance policies adopted by the board would make it difficult for Kalanick to return as CEO. He resigned in June under pressure from the Benchmark-led investor group over employee sexual harassment investigations, a trade-secrets misappropriation lawsuit by Waymo and efforts to interfere with government probes.

A two-thirds majority vote of the board would be required to hire a replacement for Khosrowshahi before the San Francisco start-up holds an initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter. The board set a deadline for an IPO of autumn 2019, the sources said. Uber´s board will expand from 11 directors, including a pair of Kalanick appointees seated on Monday, to 17 directors, the person and another source said.