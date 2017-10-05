Political uncertainty sends stocks to 11-month low

Stocks fell for the third straight day and closed at a new 11-month low on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Islamabad sent institutional and retail investors in search of safer investments, dealers said.

"Sell-off persists as political leaders continue to spew venom, vehemently digging up past graves to further their fleeting agendas," said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares shed 1.59 percent or 654.78 points to close at 40,461.00 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.58 percent or 330.04 points to close at 20,513.89 points.

As many as 391 scrips were active of which 50 advanced, 325 declined and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 192.002 million shares as compared with the turnover of 121.284 million shares a day earlier.

Dealers said the sliding later on turned into full-blown hammering by mid day where many notable names hit lower price limits and the index dropped by as much as 3.0 percent below 40,000 levels. Afterwards, selective value-buying in late trading helped benchmark index to pare losses and gain as much as 1.8 percent from its intra-day low.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the benchmark index closed on the lowest level of the calendar year to date. “Index ended in directionless trade as investors’ concerns pertaining to political apprehension, local cement prices and fertilizer off-take persists.”

Analyst said panic selling continued across the board amid concerns over outcome of finance minister’s trial over NAB references after the Islamabad High Court dismissed petitions challenging corruption proceedings.

“Slump in global crude prices, concerns over volatile rupee dollar parity and ongoing political noise played a catalytic role in bearish activity”. Analysts expect market to remain choppy with flows primarily guiding market direction in the coming days.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Pakistan Services up Rs44.99 to close at Rs1,014.99/share and Otsuka Pakistan up Rs6.58 to close at Rs237.58/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Rafhan Maize down Rs149 to close at Rs7,150/share and Unilever Foods down Rs99 to end at Rs6,500/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Aisha Steel Mill with a turnover of 10.903 million shares. The scrip shed 76 paisas to close at Rs17.26/share.

Pakgen Power was second with a turnover of 10.136 million shares. It gained 58 paisas to close at Rs21.63/share. K-Electric was third with a turnover of 9.75 million shares. It shed 19 paisas to finish at Rs6.67/share.