Mobile termination rate cut likely to ease off-net call charges

LAHORE: A proposed reduction in mobile termination rate (MTR) that telecom operators levy on each other for communication services may bring down tariffs on off-net calls and attract further investment in the industry, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said a cut in MTR entails a reduction in mobile tariffs on off-net calls and that will also narrow the existing wide differentials between on-net and off-net rates.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) proposed a cut in MTR to Re0.80 per minute from the existing Re0.90 per minute. The new rate will be effective from 1 December, 2017 to 30 November, 2018. In the second phase, the rate will further be reduced to Re0.70/minute from 1 December, 2018. An industry official said MTR should be cut to Re0.70/minute in the first phase and Re0.60/minute in the second phase.

Officials said the bigger cut should be for big operators so that small operators should be safe from a ‘club effect’.

Industry officials said PTA took the decision on request of cellular mobile operators to review mobile termination rate, which one telecommunication operator levies on another for terminating calls on its network.

They said PTA is taking feedbacks on its proposal from the industry’s stakeholders and the final decision will be taken after the consultation process.

Analysts said lower MTR will also result in low international incoming call rates, which are expected to curb grey traffic and to discourage illegal termination. This would also result in improvement in incoming international call volume, revenue for telecom operators and government receipts, they added. Telecom industry recorded Rs454 billion in revenue during the fiscal 2015/16 and contributed Rs158 billion to national exchequer during the fiscal year, but its average revenue per user (ARPU) is still one of the lowest in the region.

Analysts said the higher MTR, lower ARPU along with a cut-throat competition are the main reasons behind merger of Warid into of Mobilink. There are currently four cellular mobile operators operating in the country with mobile phone subscribers’ base of almost 140 million as of August.

Industry officials said PTA avoided revision of MTR for the last seven years. They said India and other countries have drastically reduced their termination rates. In fact, they are moving down to almost zero.

As the differential on on-net and off-net call rates is wide operators offer fixed rate packages for on-net and off-net calls. Yet, every operator has more on-net minutes in its package than off-net minutes.

Analysts said a MTR cut will give customers a relief and bring down this difference by up to 20 paisas. It will also improve revenue of operators from local and international calls. And, improving revenue will encourage them to bring in foreign direct investment on the expansion of network in years to come. Telecom operators have made nearly $2.82 billion worth of investment to acquire 3G/4G spectrums and roll out mobile broadband networks in the last two years.

Analysts said there is still an elbow room for growth in mobile broadband, especially in remote areas. Mobile broadband subscribers reached more than 40 million. Data connectivity improvement needs additional investments, they added.