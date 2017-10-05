Pakistani firms counting on cloud technology for growth

SAN FRANCISCO: The adoption of cloud technology makes great sense for developing countries like Pakistan, where organisations want to follow the best practices of the leading companies of the world despite the scarcity of resources, Pakistani delegates at Oracle World2017 said on Wednesday.

“However, despite these benefits, the adoption rate has remained comparatively slow because companies have been cautious in going for this transformation and a bit wary about the security and privacy of their data that they shift to the cloud,” an official representing a top Pakistani company told The News on the sidelines of annual event currently underway here.

The official asserted that the situation was now changing. “More and more companies are mulling this option, especially when the efficiency levels and security mechanisms of cloud platforms have improved,” the representative said.

Allied Bank of Pakistan (ABP), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), DG Khan Cement, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Goto Online Shopping Sores, and others are among the Pakistani companies taking part in the event to get familiar with the new cloud technologies and the revolutionary advancement in data theft prevention mechanisms.

A senior technology officer of a leading Pakistani business group having production and countrywide sales operations shared that, for long, they had used on-premises solutions of the company but recently they have become the customers of Oracle’s cloud technologies as well.

“This has helped us focus more on innovation and business development and less on doing tedious work of maintaining data centers and struggling to keep systems working despite infrastructural issues,” the technology officer said.

By subscribing to this technology, he said, their sales, services, transportation management systems etc have been integrated and the best part was that the quality of the service was the same as available to the best companies in the world.

According to Thomas Kurian, president product development at Oracle, the very idea behind the development of cloud services was to make it accessible and beneficial to all those who simply had Internet connectivity and a browser. “It has served the purpose and helped many overcome the scarcity of resources required to run in-house systems,” Kurian added.

Pakistan falls in the South Asian Growing Economies (SAGE)-West region that also includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan. Being part of the highly populous Asian continent, the exponentially big data generated here is crucial for development of efficient machine learning technologies as well.

Larry Ellison, executive chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) Oracle, explained that feeding data to machines was like giving training to machines. “It means more data is more training,” Ellison said. In simple words, the more exposure to big data, the more accurate the machines become in making predictions as with the help of machine learning, computers can distinguish normal patterns from abnormal patterns.