Non-performing loans mount to Rs614bln

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday informed a senate body on finance that commercial banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) have amounted to Rs614 billion out of total Rs6.6 trillion loans.

However, in terms of percentage, NPLs witnessed declining trends when compared to the overall loans provided by the banks, SBP informed the senate standing committee on finance, revenue and economic affairs.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by senator Saleem Mandviwalla and was attended by senators Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Nasreen Jalil, Kamil Ali Agha, Saud Majeed, Osman Saifullah Khan, Mohsin Aziz and representatives from the SBP, finance division, National Bank of Pakistan and other relevant organisations.

The SBP representative informed the committee that most of the NPLs were in the agriculture sector, provided through the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL). Giving the break up figures, the SBP representative informed the committee that during the year 2011, the non-performing loans stood at Rs607 billion against total loans of Rs3.7 trillion.

The non-performing loans remained the same in 2012 compared to Rs4.2 trillion overall loans, while declined to Rs582 million against 4.5 trillion total loans. Meanwhile, president National Bank of Pakistan informed the committee that bank would set up its branch in China in the first half of the next calendar year.

He said that process for establishing the bank was in progress and some formalities have also been completed. He informed the committee that structural changes would also be made in the bank besides strengthening the role of its regional offices to take decisions at their own.