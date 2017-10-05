POL sales up 3 percent to 2.16mln tons in September

KARACHI: Growing consumption of retail fuels led to a three percent year-on-year rise in sales of petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) to 2.16 million tonnes in September, an analyst said on Wednesday.

POL sales stood at 2.10 million tonnes during the same month a year earlier. In September, sale of motor spirit soared 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 0.64 million tonnes, while high speed diesel sales surged eight percent to 0.67 million tonnes.

Furnace oil sales dropped six percent YoY to 0.77 million tonnes during the last month. “The YoY growth in POL sales would mainly be attributed to higher retail fuel sales as automobile sales remained strong,” Waqas Ahmed, an analyst at Taurus Securities Limited said.

Ahmed said POL sales, however, fell 13 percent month-on-month (MoM) in September due to slowdown in infrastructure activities and reliance on gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation. Sales of retail fuels, including motor spirit and high speed diesel, dipped six percent and 16 percent MoM, respectively, in September while furnace oil sale decreased 15 percent.

“Going forward, strong demand for retail fuels on account of continuing growth in automobile sales, lower compressed natural gas and motor spirit price differential, and development activities support our positive stance on the sector,” the Taurus analyst added. POL sales increased eight percent YoY to 6.96 million tonnes during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Sales of motor spirit and high speed diesel jumped 16 percent to 1.93 million tonnes and 23 percent to 2.23 million tonnes in 1QFY18 over 1QFY17. Furnace oil sale, however, slid six percent to 2.53 million tonnes YoY during the quarter under review.

“We anticipate furnace oil sales volume to slide further with the commencement of LNG terminal and higher furnace oil prices (up 19 percent YoY),” Ahmed said. Market share of Hascol expanded to 10.5 percent as the oil market company recorded the highest 50 percent growth in sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2017/18.

Attock Petroleum Limited enjoyed eight percent share in the market, followed by Shell (5.4 percent). The leader Pakistan State Oil held 57 percent market share as of September-end.