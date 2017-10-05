Water on my mind

Residents of Karachi have been facing the persistent problem of ‘dry taps’ for a long time. At times, water does not come for a week. In addition, the water which comes through the taps is contaminated with gutter water. This water is very dangerous for human consumption.

After taking the notice of the problem, the concerned authorities suggest that water should be boiled before drinking. However, according to doctors, contaminated water is unfit for drinking even after boiling. They suggest that people should use mineral water. However, a majority of the people in Karachi cannot buy mineral water. The authorities should take steps to provide people with clean drinking water.

Mariyam Rafi (Karachi)