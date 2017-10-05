Laudable step

As per the statistics shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), some 28 million people in low-middle income countries (LMICs) die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) every year. In Pakistan, over 52 percent men and 53 percent women under the age of 70 die of NCDs every year. The rate is quite alarming and it also reveals the poor state of healthcare in the country. A majority of patients in Pakistan suffer because of their inability to afford the essential treatment required to get rid of the ailment completely. It is unfortunate that those who do not have an access to affordable essential medicines tend to delay or skip treatment.

Of late, a Swiss pharmaceutical company has launched a programme that ensures affordability and availability of some 15 most commonly prescribed medicines, which are used in the treatment of various NCDs such as breast cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Being offered as a basket at a price of $1 per treatment per month, the access to subsidised essential medicines happens to be one of the unique healthcare initiatives taken in the world so far. This will have a lasting impact for millions of people in low-middle income countries.

Kiran Farooq (Karachi)