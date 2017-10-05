Expensive tomatoes

Despite several complaints made by consumers, tomatoes in Karachi are still being sold between Rs160 to Rs200 per kilo. Who is responsible for this price hike? Is Pakistan not an agriculture country? In fact, the entire country is bearing the brunt of the unexpected price hike.

Consumers have expressed their annoyance at the increasing prices, calling for the local authorities to take immediate action. It is unfortunate that no price control committee is working actively in the country to control the prices of tomatoes. The authorities should look into the matter on an urgent basis.

Ashfaq Sharif (Karachi)