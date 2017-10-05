This refers to the letter, ‘Taken our profits’ (Oct 4), by Muhammad Younas Qamar. The writer has rightly criticised the FBR for levying 10 percent tax on profit on investment in Behbood Saving Certificates and Pensioners Benefit accounts. So far these two saving schemes were exempt from income tax. The rate of profit on these had already been significantly reduced. The profit is almost half of what was being paid a few years ago. According to some reports, the board is facing problems in collecting taxes. However the step that it has taken to tackle tax evasion is unjustified. The number of tax filers in our country is scarce due to the complicated procedure one has to follow while filing tax return. At present, taxpayers have to fill a 24–page form to file the tax return. In addition to paying taxes, one has to pay a hefty fee to an IT consultant for filling the form.

A majority of the people who have these saving certificates are either senior citizens or widows. In many countries, senior citizens are given more facilities so that they can live their lives with ease. On the other hand, in our country, instead of giving some relief to old people, the board has decided to make their lives miserable. Pensioners were hoping that the government will announce an increase in the rate of profit, but the authorities have increased the rate of tax.

Nazar Abbas (Islamabad)