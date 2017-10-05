Thu October 05, 2017
October 5, 2017

One more time

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, US Defense SecretaryJames Mattis said the US would “try one more time to make this strategy work with Pakistan, by, with and through the Pakistanis.” He added that if these best efforts fail, “President Trump is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary.”

Why is there a deafening silence over this threat?

Dr Irfan Zafar (North Vancouver, Canada)

