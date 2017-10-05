We have a problem

This refers to the letter, ‘Committed to serve’ (Oct 4). The power utility has maintained that a uniform tariff policy and defined regulatory processes are being used for billing. KE also reiterated that almost 61 percent of Karachi is loadshedding-free. Reading about KE’s achievements was no pleasure since many areas of the city are still not a part of ‘the 61 percent.’ Residents of Sector 31/D, P&T Society, Korangi, have been suffering billing issues for a long time now, but the concerned authorities are taking no action for the redressal of these serious issues.

The brunt of illegal abstraction and meter tampering in the area is being borne by innocent residents. The consequences of electricity theft are being reflected in the monthly bill of those consumers who have no involvement in this criminal activity. These consumers are forced to pay the price of the units they haven’t consumed. Various complaints have been registered with KE, but to no avail. While it is commendable that the authorities are following regulatory processes and guidelines for billing, it also a harsh reality that a large number of people are paying for the crime they never committed. The KE authorities should strictly look into the matter and provide relief to the consumers who are paying their bills on time and are not involved in foul activities.

Muhammad Irfan Ghori (Karachi)

*****

For the month of August 2017, I received an exorbitant KE bill of Rs25,788. According to the details, 1,235 units of electricity were consumed in a month. The KE staff responsible for meter reading has recorded incorrect readings since it is impossible for a family living in a three-bedroom flat in Lyari to consume more than a thousand units of electricity. Many complaints have been made against this unjustified bill, but the authorities haven’t taken any notice.

Despite number of letters and subsequent reminders, the mistake hasn’t been rectified. It is unfortunate that innocent consumers are being robbed of their hard earned money in such a manner. The concerned authorities are requested to rectify this mistake committed at the earliest.

Abdul Aziz Khatri (Karachi)