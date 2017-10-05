Tearful goodbyes

The suicide rate in Pakistan is increasing at an unprecedented rate. According to experts, around five to seven thousand people commit suicide every year in the country. The common reasons behind the alarming increase in the number of suicide are unemployment and poverty. Government offices in our country do not pay attention to the plight of the poor. The scarcity of job opportunities has also led people to get involved in illegal activities like robbery.

It is hoped that the government will take concrete steps to tackle rising unemployment in the country. Healthcare and education till the secondary level should be provided for free so that the burden of low-income households can be reduced.

Asif Murad (Karachi)