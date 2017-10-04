The News, Chinese Huashang Weekly sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Jang Media Group and Huashang Weekly, a Chinese publication on Monday signed an MoU of partnership here in Islamabad. Under the MoU, The News International will publish two pages of Huashang weekly in Chinese language in a week.

State Minister for CAAD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary was the chief guest on the occasion. Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission, Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Sarmad Ali of Jang Group, CEO Huashang Weekly Simon Geng and Syed Amjad Ali of Jang Group were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, State Minister for CAAD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary appreciated the initiative of the Jang Media Group and Huashang Weekly for signing such MoU which would be helpful for people-to-people contact.

He said that Pakistan and China have not only government-to-government relations but also have people-to-people contact, which is always a good sign for our friendship.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the Jang Media Group is playing a very important role is promoting the Pak-China friendship and people-to-people contact.

Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission, said that Huashang Weekly is the first Chinese language paper in Pakistan and the main purpose of this weekly here is to address the Chinese working here in this country.

He said that the Jang Media Group is the leading group, which has top English and Urdu dailies The News and Daily Jang. It has also principal news channel GEO TV. “It is good to know that Jang Media Group is establishing its office in Beijing, right now there is only one Pakistani media APP working in China,” he added.

Talking about CPEC Lijian Zhao said that it is gaining speed and almost half of its projects are under development or completed. “CPEC is equally beneficial for general public, the power crisis going to be overcome very soon because of power projects under CPEC,” he added.

Sarmad Ali, while addressing the gathering, said that there are around 35 to 40 thousand Chinese living here in Pakistan and there is a need to tell them about Pakistani politics, education, culture, etc. “Media to media contact is very important to promote people to people contact,” he added. He said Pakistanis are now more interested in learning the Chinese language and two pages of Huashang Weekly in a week in Chinese in The News would help many Pakistanis to learn Chinese.

CEO Huashang Weekly Simon Geng in his address said that China and Pakistan have many agreements on government level but now many private companies from both sides are also working with each other. He said now The News International and Huashang Weekly have an MoU under which Huashang weekly will provide content in Chinese language to The News.

Mr Simon said that this venture would not only help 35 to 40 thousand Chinese who are living here but also thousands of others who travel Pakistan every year.

He said with this venture, the Huashang Weekly would be available all over the Pakistan even in remote areas through The News International.