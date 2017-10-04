FO protestswith India over ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a protest with India over the violation of ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (SA&SAARC) Dr Mohmmad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner in the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rukh Chakri and Rawalakot sectors on 30th September and 2nd October 2017, resulting in the killing of three civilians and injuries to five others, including a woman.

This is the fifth ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past 12 days resulting in the shahadat of 11 civilians, including five women and injuries to 37 others.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to-date, Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killing of 43 innocent civilians and injuries to 153, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the Foreign Office stated in a press release.

The Director General (SA&SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.