Wed October 04, 2017
October 4, 2017

Pakistan has achieved many successes in war against terror: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan’s armed forces had achieved many successes in the war against terrorism.

The military operations launched during the period of present government remained successful, he said talking to a private news channel. He said the National Action Plan (NAP) was made to wipe out terrorists from the country. He said the democratic system was getting strengthened in the country.

To a question regarding his upcoming visit to the United States, the foreign minister said Pakistan would clear its position in the meeting. Replying to a question, he said the Indian people had elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was involved in human rights violations and killing of Muslims.

