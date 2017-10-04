Four killed as militants attack airport security camp in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: The Indian police on Tuesday killed three suspected militants in army uniforms after they infiltrated a security camp beside the main airport in the disputed region of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), officials said.

One Indian security official was killed and three wounded in a gun fight that followed. Kashmir police chief Muneer Khan said, “Under cover of darkness, the militants cut a fence to enter the camp in the early hours of Tuesday.”

The security camp of India’s Border Security Force shares a boundary wall with the airport in Srinagar. Its main gate was about 500 metres from the airport. Airport flight operations were briefly disrupted. Militants have targeted police camps in Kashmir in recent months.