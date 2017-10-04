Nawaz’s election as PML-N president a joke with Constitution, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday termed the election of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as President of PML-N, as a joke with the Constitution and declared that the nation will not give any further opportunity to the mafia in the next election.

Speaking at a media conference here on Tuesday, Pakistan PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry termed Nawaz’s election as the party chief, a pretext to appease their hearts as it will soon be struck down by the courts for which they will approach the appropriate judicial forum.

He said some 500 thieves had elected a disqualified person who robbed the taxpayers money. He alleged that even the event was held with poor taxpayers money. Fawad said Nawaz Sharif had compared his disqualification to the tragedy of Dhaka Fall. He alleged Nawaz targetted the State institutions.

He said Nawaz had got himself elected as the party president to prevent Shahbaz Sharif from becoming its head. The PTI leader announced that the party was deliberating on holding a mass contact drive against the rulers, as they were continuously attacking the judiciary and the armed forces.

He alleged the biggest beneficiary of the execution of premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was Nawaz Sharif, whose party was nurtured during the Zia regime with the support of Lt General (retd) Ghulam Jillani.

The PTI leader said Nawaz was sent home for his failure to explain to the Supreme Court as to how he accumulated Rs300 billion worth of fortune, and how his son owned a house valuing at Rs6,000 million.

He came hard on Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and alleged he was running a ministry on the basis of a "court stay order" for the last four years. He said a meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was held calling for holding of fresh elections.

He slammed the PML-N for changes in the declaration of nomination related to finality of the Prophethood (SAW) in the Election Bill, saying the PTI was reviewing the matter and would hold consultations with the religious scholars before taking any position.

He welcomed the Islamabad High Court for dismissing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's appeal against his indictment, saying it is good that things are moving in the right direction against the country's biggest money launderer. Fawad charged that the national economy and the constitutional framework has been destroyed due to the wrong policies of the PML-N government.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Naeemul Haque said, "Nawaz Sharif thinks of himself as a king and his ministers are no more than his courtiers." "He does not respect Pakistan Army and the courts. The people have completely lost faith in them which is why our party has demanded fresh elections.” he added.

On Nawaz Sharif’s election as PML-N president, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed said, "by manipulating his election Nawaz has lost all political, constitutional, parliamentary and moral authority.