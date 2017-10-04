Police look for motive in US shooting

LAS VEGAS: Police sought clues on Tuesday to explain why a retiree who enjoyed gambling but had no criminalrecord set up a vantage point in a highrise Las Vegas hotel and poured gunfire onto a concert below, slaying dozens of people before killing himself. The Sunday night shooting spree from a 32’nd-floor window of the Mandalay Bay hotel, on the Las Vegas Strip, killed at least 59 people before the gunman turned a weapon on himself.More than 500 people were injured, some trampled, in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

