It is yet to be seen from where money for London flat came: SC

ISLAMABAD: While completing proceedings in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan disqualification case, the Supreme Court (SC) remarked on Tuesday that the court would have to see from where the [money for the] London flat came.

However, the court observed that it was not reserving (verdict in) the matter, as they wanted to inquire more from the counsel for the respondent about the use of 99,000 sterling pounds, which were kept in the Niazi Services Limited (NSL) account.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the petitions, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hanif Abbasi, seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for non-disclosure of their assets, ownership of offshore companies, and for PTI being a foreign-aided party.

On Tuesday, the bench was requested to disqualify Imran Khan for not disclosing one lakh sterling pounds in his nomination papers, kept in his offshore company NSL.

Muhammad Akram Sheikh, counsel for Hanif Abbasi, told the court that Imran Khan, being the beneficial owner of the NSL and having an asset of about 100,000 sterling pounds in the company’s account, did not disclose it before the ECP in the nomination papers. The SC was informed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified by the apex court on the basis of dishonesty but for not having declared an Iqama and a salary he had received from his son’s Dubai-based company, Capital FZE.

During the course of hearing, when the bench was mulling over how the transactions between husband and wife should be treated, Akram Sheikh contended that the apex court had already set a precedent by dismissing Nawaz Sharif’s review petition in the Panama Papers case. The counsel submitted that whether it is a father and his son or a husband and his wife, the court had set a precedent.

Linking the present case of Imran Khan with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Akram Sheikh recalled that the former prime minister was not disqualified on the basis of dishonesty but for not having declared an Iqama and a salary that he had received from his son’s company.

The counsel cited a para of the judgment in the Panama Papers case, wherein the court had ruled that it has not been denied that respondent No1 (Nawaz Sharif), being chairman of the Board of Capital FZE, was entitled to salary; therefore, the statement that he did not withdraw the salary would not prevent the un-withdrawn salary from being receivable, hence an asset.

When the un-withdrawn salary as being receivable is an asset, it was required to be disclosed by respondent No1 in his nomination papers for the Elections of 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the ROPA, the court had ruled.

“Where respondent No1 did not disclose his aforesaid assets, it would amount to furnishing a false declaration on solemn affirmation in violation of the relevant law; therefore, he is not honest in terms of Section 99(1)(f) of the ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

“Same is the position of the respondent (Imran Khan) in the current case, who was the beneficial owner of company Niazi Services Limited (NSL) and having an asset of some 100,000 sterling pounds in the company’s account, but he did not disclose it before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), hence he should be treated in the same way as the apex court had treated the former prime minister,” Akram Sheikh contended.

The CJ asked Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Imran Khan, to provide the details pertaining to expenditure of the amount of 99,000 sterling pounds.

“In 2002, there was zero balance in the NSL account and now matter relating to 99,000 sterling pounds has come up. Where are the details of expenditures of the said amount?” the CJ asked Bukhari.

The CJ said that the court had to look into details regarding the expenditure of 99,000 sterling pounds. “We are reviewing the integrity of a person,” the CJ said. Bukhari assured the court that he would provide all the details.

Akram Sheikh contended that it was unclear as to whether the money for purchasing the land in Bani Gala came from Jemima or had it been paid by Imran.

Akram Sheikh recalled that counsel for the respondent (Imran Khan) had been unable to satisfy the court regarding the transfer of £562,000 by him to his ex-wife Jemima in 2003 after the sale of his London apartment.

Justice Omar Ata Bandial, another member of the bench, observed that it was stated to be a gift given by the respondent. “Why you are changing it into a gift when they are considering it as a loan,” Akram Sheikh replied.

On Sept 28, Naeem Bukhari had told the court that Jemima had confirmed receiving £562,000 (Rs79.6 million) from Imran in 2003. He, while submitting copies of email correspondence between the two in the court, said Jemima would contact her bank for getting a proof that the said amount was received in her account from the account of Niazi Services Limited, the PTI chief’s offshore company.

Bukhari also submitted a letter written by the PTI chief to his bank in 2003 for the transfer of the amount into his ex-wife’s account. The letter, dated April 18, 2003, instructed Barclays to transfer the money.

Akram Sheikh, however, contended that Imran had submitted forged documents to establish the transfer. He also cast doubt on Imran’s signatures on his two letters. The court, however, had observed that the authenticity would become irrelevant if Jemima submitted her bank statement.

During the course of hearing on Tuesday, Akram Sheikh questioned the validity of documents submitted by Imran’s lawyer regarding the transfer of funds for the purchase of the Bani Gala property.

On Sept 28, Imran’s lawyer had sought time to respond to the questions put forth by the SC regarding the money trail of the Bani Gala property.

Bukhari had submitted documents and a letter sent by the PTI chief’s former wife, Jemima, via email before the bench, verifying that Imran had returned to her a sum of Rs6.5 million that she had “gifted to him”.

Akram Sheikh, however, contended that the addresses on the documents submitted by Bukhari did not match, alleging that they were not verified.

The CJ asked the counsel whether the documents were verified, what the court should do further, inquiring if the court had the option of calling for the real documents. Akram Sheikh also brought into the notice of the court that £79,000 were to be paid to the architect of the Bani Gala property whose design was disapproved.

“We don’t know from where 79,000 pounds came: from NSL, Jemima Khan or Imran Khan Niazi paid the amount himself for the disapproved design of Bani Gala,” Akram Sheikh stated.

“As we know, Naeem Bukhari had not submitted any documents regarding this 79,000 sterling pounds,” the CJ said.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial told the counsel that he was assigning the court the role of an accountant.Justice Faisal Arab, another member of the bench, asked Akram Sheikh as to what he wanted then when he was not bothered about the sale and purchase of London flats and Bani Gala property.

“I am relying on how and from where the money came for purchasing both the properties,” Akram Sheikh said adding that Imran Khan had no source of income in Pakistan and he had accepted that his company Niazi Services Limited had remained functional till 2013. “We have to see where the [money for the] London flat came from,” the chief justice said.

The CJ asked Akram Sheikh as to whether he was submitting that the NSL’s purpose was not only to purchase the London flat but also to deposit money in the company account on the directions of Imran Khan, being the beneficial owner of the company. And the amount of 100,000 sterling pounds, which were lying in the NSL account was his asset which Imran Khan did not disclose in the nomination papers before the ECP, which he was legally required to do so, asked the judge. “Yes,” Akram Sheikh replied.

“I have great respect for the court. Whatever decision it may give, will be accepted with an open heart,” Akram Sheikh said while concluding his arguments in rebuttal, adding that the court had the power and jurisdiction to make any inquiry in this regard.

Meanwhile, CJ Mian Saqib Nisar said that they were not reserving the matter, as they wanted to inquire more from the counsel for the respondent Imran Khan, explaining the details about the expenditures of 99,000 sterling pounds, which were kept in the Niazi Services Limited account. Naeem Bukhari assured the court that he would provide the details in this regard.

Meanwhile, the bench will take up the matter relating to PTI General Secretary Jehangir Tareen on Wednesday, wherein his counsel Sikandar Mohmand will commence his arguments.