Less burden of cases on courts if police do transparent probe: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a murder suspect convicted a decade ago and said there would be less burden of cases on courts, if police conducted transparent investigation.

Irshad Hussain was awarded capital punishment by a Muzaffargarh sessions judge in a murder case in 2005, which was later converted into life imprisonment by the Lahore High Court (LHC). He had been implicated for murdering his former wife Azra Bibi Gopang.

Hearing the suspect's appeal against the LHC order, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ordered his acquittal, giving him benefit of doubt on murder charges.

During hearing of the case, Siddique Khan Baloch, counsel for the accused, informed the court that only one witness Maulvi Naseer recorded his statement and said he was not witness of the crime scene.