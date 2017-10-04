PM Abbasi, Shah exchange lists of six names for new NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah Tuesday exchanged the lists of their nominees for the post of chairman NAB.

Khursheed Shah suggested the names of Justice (retd) Muhammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and former secretary Election Commission Ishtiaq Ahmed, while the prime minister suggested the names of Aftab Sultan, Justice (retd) Rehmat Jaffery and Justice (retd) Ejaz Chaudhry.Talking to newsman after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said he would consult the opposition parties on the names given by the prime minister and would respond on Thursday.