Amending law for one man joke with parliament: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said it was a joke with parliament to amend a law for an individual.

“One man-specific law only undermines parliament and this forum should not be used for such purposes,” he said categorically while talking to newsmen in his chamber at the Parliament House. He, however, congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his re-election as President PML-N.

Criticising the role of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said an investigation should be launched into the role of the two parties in the passing of the PML-N bill from the Senate.

Khursheed said despite contacting the PTI thrice, it did not suggest the name for the post of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “If they don’t suggest a name, I can’t keep on waiting,” he said.

The opposition leader said the selection of chairman NAB will be done before October 8.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah held another round of meeting to consult the names for the chairman NAB.

According to sources, both exchanged their respective names for the new chairman NAB and decided to hold another round after consulting their allies. Another round of talks is expected in the next two to three days.

The incumbent Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will be completing his tenure by October 11.

Meanwhile, responding to Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the PPP had not supported him during the tabling of Electoral Reforms Bill, 2017, in the National Assembly, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday asked on what basis her party would have supported him. “How can he be compared with my leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed?”Sherry said when the PPP had asked Nawaz to amend articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, he refused to do it, but now that he had landed in trouble, he was seeking PPP’s help.