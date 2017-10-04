Vegas attack

Las Vegas – 59 dead, 527 injured. This is what the deadliest mass shooting that has been seen on US soil ever resulted in. The culprit: Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white male from Nevada. According to reports, Paddock started shooting on an open-air music festival from his room on the 32nd floor of hotel. When the police entered his hotel room, he had apparently committed suicide. It took one shooter to wreak havoc in a way that no one has ever seen in the US since September 11. This is a man whose family claims had no history of using firearms – although the true picture is likely to emerge in the coming days. There were at least 17 firearms in his hotel room. Police recovered another 25 from his home. It is not known whether these were legal or not – but it would not be a surprise to find out that these were registered guns. So lax are the gun registration laws across the US and so powerful are its gun lobbies.

It is safe to say that it is not terrorism that is the biggest threat to public safety in the US, but the country’s gun culture. There have been calls to make it more difficult to own guns in the US after every mass shooting – and there is an average of around 2-3 mass shootings every year. There are some who blame the lack of guns for the success of every mass shooting. There are others who claim that each mass shooting is just a hoax. One would think that no one would believe such ideas but that is far from the truth. The right to own a gun is an issue over which millions of Americans turn up to vote. This is why when US president Donald Trump issued a statement condemning this ‘act of pure evil,’ he did not make any mention of controlling the gun culture. In fact, this is less likely to be an ‘act of pure evil’ and more likely the consequence of a mentally unstable man being given access to guns that were more appropriate for the battlefield. While no connections to any ‘terrorist group’ have been found yet nor any motivation discovered, there has been a stronger and louder debate over why this would not be considered an act of terrorism. The ease with which white, male shooters who engage in mass shootings evade the label of terrorist has become a constant theme in the era of the war on terror. This point has been raised time and again – and continues to be avoided by the American authorities. It is time for the US to look inward and acknowledge they have a gun problem. Over 30,000 people in the US die in gun-related incidents every year. How long can the right to own guns be considered a part of American culture – if violence seems to be the only result?