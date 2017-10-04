Random thoughts: Books as guides

Enough has already been said about the ongoing political activities, press conferences and cases in courts and the situation hasn’t improved. It’s much better to opt for reading books for enjoyment and to seek knowledge.

The first book I would like to bring to your notice is called ‘Muslim World: The Story of the Creation of Pakistan’. It is written by Ainuddin Siddiqui. I have known for a long time and he is a competent former civil servant. He is an all-encompassing national figure. We came into contact in the mid nineties when KRL was making the long distance ballistic missile, Ghauri, and needed fuel for it. Our aim was to be self-sufficient for fuel. My colleague, Dr. Hashmi, was asked to handle the project.

The book consists of 788 pages. It has been published by Sigma Press, Lahore. Siddiqui has used many reliable references for this monumental work. Starting from the Muslim populations in the world and international forms of government, he has discussed the Indian Independence Movement and subsequent events.

He also explored the Muslim rule in the Subcontinent, prominent politicians of the Subcontinent, the formation of the All India Muslim League, the ideology of Pakistan and the Pakistan Resolution, the relationship between the All India Muslim League and the Pakistan Movement, the partition of the Subcontinent and the disputes between India and Pakistan. Independence and the Two-Nation Theory, Lord Mountbatten and Sir Cyril Radcliffe, the Simla Conference, the Cabinet Mission Plan, Partition and the demarcation of borders, the Indus Waters Treaty, native states and disputes between India and Pakistan, independence migration and population exchange have also been examined.

Princely states and states ruled by Muslims, the constitutional history of Pakistan, M A Jinnah’s speeches and addresses from 1916 to 1948 and the eras of governor-generals, presidents, prime ministers and chiefs of armed forces, prominent civil servants and generals also fall within the purview of this book. The origins of present-day politicians and their families, the concept of Islam and grave-worshipping, the veneration of saints and pirs, the tombs of so-called saints in the Subcontinent have also been discussed. In short, Siddiqui has done an excellent and thorough job and his book is recommended for the libraries of all educational institutions and scholars of international relations and Pakistan Studies.

The second book is ‘Don’t Worry: Ghum na Karen’ by Dr Aaiz bin Abdullah al-Qarni. The translation has been done by Ghatreef Shahbaz Nadvi. The publisher is Darul Iblagh Publishers and Distributors Lahore. It is reported that immediately after it was published, more than one million copies were sold. The Arabic title of the book is ‘La Tahzan Innalla ha Ma’na’. Once started, this book is difficult to put down. It deals with matters concerning a person’s daily life – including his or her actions, way of living and contact with others. The author has discussed solutions to daily problems in light of divine edicts, with the Quran being the complete code of conduct and life.

Muhammad Tahir Naqqash has written a meaningful foreword. He says: “When you look around, you see that no one is happy in this world. Everyone has some problem, some worry. It looks like huge mountains of grief and pain are on them and they are trying to survive from this terrible situation, fighting…to wriggle out of this problem. People [may] look fit, healthy and happy, but from inside they are eaten up with grief, problems and pain. They just need an excuse, a small shock, to break down completely, shatter down depressed. The question arises as to how this situation – grief [or] depression – attacks the human being. It happens when the human being distances [himself] from the Almighty and forgets the message conveyed to him by Him through His apostle and indulges in wrongdoing”.

The author says that this book provides examples, pleasant stories and events and literary pieces as solutions to the ills that have beset people. There are divine edicts, sayings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), sayings of the companions of the apostle and suggestions from psychologists, scientists, sociologists and poets. It also contains the results of comprehensive research, newspaper articles, reports and magazines. It is a treasure of various useful findings and research. The message to readers is that they should be happy and optimistic rather than sad and depressed. However, saying is easier than doing. When people are depressed, it takes more than a few stories to set them right. This book, the author says, is for people who are facing, or have faced, hardships. It will, hopefully, enable them to prevail over their difficulties to become content and happy.

The best way to deal with depression, anger and mental distress is to offer prayers as this gives people peace of mind. Listening to or reading the Quran with its translation also helps. The Almighty has called us human beings impatient, hasty, quarrelsome, miserly, ungrateful and suspicious. But He has still blessed us with the title of ‘the best of all the living beings’. In Surah Rahman, the Almighty has repeatedly asked us to point out which of the favours of our Lord will we deny? If we follow the course described by the Almighty in the Quran, we will be able to overcome the ills mentioned earlier. No one’s life is without problems and strife of some kind.

Email: [email protected]