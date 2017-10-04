This refers to the letter, ‘Expensive power’ (Sep 30), by Nabeel Khan. K-Electric would like to inform the readers that the government has implemented a ‘uniform tariff policy’ across Pakistan. Under this policy, every city pays the same price for electricity. KE has neither made any change in the tariff nor charged any extra tax to the consumers of Karachi. The applicable tariff charged is in line with the tariff notified by the government. Monthly billing is done as per regulatory processes and guidelines.

KE would also like to share that through sustained investment of $1.4 billion since 2009 in Karachi’s power infrastructure, network and services, the power utility has significantly enhanced the reliability of power supply to its customers. Today, 61 percent of Karachi is loadshedding-free. KE remains fully committed to serve the people of Karachi.

Spokesperson K-Electric