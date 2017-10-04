Ain’t that a shame?

According to a nationwide survey, in which 60 teams visited 20 cities nationwide and collected data of 5,000 locations, the number of HIV/ AIDS patients in Pakistan has reached 132,000. This report highlights a staggering increase in the number of AIDS patients. It is a formidable issue which has to be dealt with in an efficient manner.

Serious and meticulous efforts of the government are required to cope with this growing imbroglio. It is time the concerned authorities made pragmatic decisions and took effective steps to combat the life-threatening disease.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara (Chiniot)