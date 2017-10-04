Anchormen and maturity

Many private news channels are running in Pakistan. This calls for a serious check on the media and journalists. Most of the anchor persons and journalists participating in talk shows lack manners and maturity. The reporting is biased and personal. How can a participant or the media pass derogatory remarks against any person? Most of the journalists project one side of the picture and try to jump on conclusions on their own.

The concerned authorities must stop airing such shows that are responsible for spreading misinformation for their personal gains. Only qualified lot should be permitted to host shows.

Sohail Shamshir Ali (Lahore)