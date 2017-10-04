See you in court

There is currently much uproar over the Election Bill 2017. One of the biggest criticisms seems to be that the bill is person specific. Perhaps that is correct. But at the same time it also seems that many judicial things that are going on in the country are also person specific.

On Monday (Oct 2), the interior minister and other prospective visitors, whose attendance at a court hearing was formally pre-approved, were not permitted to enter the hearing they were scheduled to attend. And the people who physically prevented their attendance had nothing to say on why or on whose authority this visit was not permitted. This has given birth to two questions: First, what is the worst of all of these? Second, who on earth is in charge?

Sher Ali Khan (Mardan)