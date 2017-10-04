Lost beauty

Karachi which was once known as the city of lights and was among the beautiful cities of the world has been named among the least liveable cities of the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) – the research and analysis division of The Economist Group – in a report released in August 2017. Karachi maintains its 134th rank in the listing of 140 cities, only managing to fare better than Port Moresby, Dhaka, Tripoli, Lagos and Damascus.

The cities have been ranked according to qualitative and quantitative factors falling broadly in the categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Interestingly, the city has neither improved nor worsened in any of the five categories since 2015, according to the ranking. The concerned departments must act proactively to deal with these matters in an efficient manner in order to save the beauty of the city. They should spot the difficulties and problems faced by the city and take remedial measures.

Muhammad Saad Alam (Karachi)