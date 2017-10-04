Play without fear

Twenty two people were killed and 59 injured in a recent terror attack in Manchester. Yet the ICC Champions Trophy was organised in England. Had this happened in Pakistan, all the teams would have refused to play the event. There may have been some security issues in Pakistan, but not as much as portrayed through propaganda. In 2015, Zimbabwe visited Pakistan and played five international matches. The team went back safely. Afterwards, Pakistan hosted the final of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore and again no untoward incident happened during the event.

The foreign players enjoyed the event. Still, no international team is ready to visit Pakistan. Last September, World XI – a team with players from seven different countries – played three T20 matches in the country. The welcome the foreign team received was memorable. The players never complained as there were no security issues. Now the ICC has to decide and do justice to Pakistan because we have given ample proof of being a peaceful and cricket loving nation.

M Musaib Khan (Karachi)