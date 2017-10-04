The affordability of medication and healthcare treatment is always a major concern for patients with poor economic background. Particularly in this part of the world, hundreds of thousands of people suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) do not have timely access to medicines since they are not able to afford the treatment required.

In such a depressing scenario, there is good news for poor patients as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies has initiated a healthcare programme, focusing on affordability and availability of commonly prescribed medicines in developing countries. The programme ensures the access to medicines by offering the same at a negligible price of $1 per treatment per month, covering the treatment of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, breast cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Since Pakistan is ranked among the low-middle income countries (LMICs), this one-dollar initiative will play a leading role in improving access to quality medicines and healthcare in the country.

Kashif Mustafa Qadri (Karachi)